Indiana Supreme Court will not take up the case against Danny Tanoos, sending him back to trial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Supreme Court will not take up the case filed against former Vigo County Schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos.

That means the case goes back to trial in Indianapolis.

Tanoos has tried several avenues to have three felony bribery charges against him dismissed.

A Marion County judge and the Indiana Court of Appeals denied his request. And now, so has the Supreme Court.

Tanoos has a hearing set for May 6.

Prosecutors say Tanoos steered school corporation contracts toward one vendor in exchange for personal favors.

Tanoos denied those allegations.