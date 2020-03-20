INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Supreme Court will not take up the case filed against former Vigo County Schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos.
That means the case goes back to trial in Indianapolis.
Tanoos has tried several avenues to have three felony bribery charges against him dismissed.
A Marion County judge and the Indiana Court of Appeals denied his request. And now, so has the Supreme Court.
Tanoos has a hearing set for May 6.
Prosecutors say Tanoos steered school corporation contracts toward one vendor in exchange for personal favors.
Tanoos denied those allegations.
Related Content
- Indiana Supreme Court will not take up the case against Danny Tanoos, sending him back to trial
- Indiana Supreme Court to consider hearing the bribery case against Danny Tanoos
- Judge postpones trial for former superintendent Danny Tanoos
- Danny Tanoos set to go to court on Wednesday
- Danny Tanoos case placed on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Court of appeals will now decide whether or not to drop the case against Danny Tanoos
- Judge grants Danny Tanoos the ability to take case to the court of appeals
- After losing appeals, former VCSC Superintendent Danny Tanoos's legal team asks state supreme court to look into charges
- Court to consider Tanoos appeal
- Danny Tanoos wraps up his last day as superintendent
Scroll for more content...