Clear

Indiana Supreme Court visits students in Parke County to show them how the judicial system works

Students got the chance to hear an oral argument on a real life court case. It's a way for students to learn the process that goes on in a real courtroom.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Parke County got an up-close and personal look at how the judicial system works.

The Indiana Supreme Court stopped at Parke Heritage High School.

They heard an oral argument on a real-life court case.

More than 400 students were at Parke Heritage Tuesday morning to hear from the Supreme Court.

That includes students from Attica, Clay City, North Putnam, and Seeger High Schools.

They got to listen in on the 'Cavanaugh's Sports Bar and Eatery V. Eric Porterfield' case.

Justices heard the argument to help decide if they will grant a transfer in the appeal.

Students got the chance to hear from both parties in the argument.

After the court wrapped up the case, students got the chance to ask questions to the justices.

Students said it's a great experience to see how the courtroom really works.

"We always see on T.V. the law is like not actually what it really is, so I was expecting something way different. I was expecting it to not be as exciting and cool as it was, so it was actually really interesting," said Kara Hayes.

"I think it's important they see it so they trust it so that they know it's a system where people's rights are protected, that you've listened to, that it's fair. Public trust is just the key to the judicial branch," said Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

The Supreme Court travels twice a year outside of Indianapolis to hold these arguments in local communities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunny and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

We asked Terre Haute's mayoral candidates what they would do to bring good-paying jobs to the city,

Image

Crane Army Ammunition Activity recycles dangerous "Yellow D" munition

Image

Indiana Supreme Court visits students in Parke County to show them how the judicial system works

Image

Vigo County school consolidation: Factors in decision and enrollment breakdown

Image

Vigo County School Corporation works to cut costs

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

West Vigo football

Image

Josiah Wallace

Image

Greene County filmmakers make new horror movie

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival