Indiana Supreme Court visits students in Parke County to show them how the judicial system works

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Parke County got an up-close and personal look at how the judicial system works.

The Indiana Supreme Court stopped at Parke Heritage High School.

They heard an oral argument on a real-life court case.

More than 400 students were at Parke Heritage Tuesday morning to hear from the Supreme Court.

That includes students from Attica, Clay City, North Putnam, and Seeger High Schools.

They got to listen in on the 'Cavanaugh's Sports Bar and Eatery V. Eric Porterfield' case.

Justices heard the argument to help decide if they will grant a transfer in the appeal.

Students got the chance to hear from both parties in the argument.

After the court wrapped up the case, students got the chance to ask questions to the justices.

Students said it's a great experience to see how the courtroom really works.

"We always see on T.V. the law is like not actually what it really is, so I was expecting something way different. I was expecting it to not be as exciting and cool as it was, so it was actually really interesting," said Kara Hayes.

"I think it's important they see it so they trust it so that they know it's a system where people's rights are protected, that you've listened to, that it's fair. Public trust is just the key to the judicial branch," said Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

The Supreme Court travels twice a year outside of Indianapolis to hold these arguments in local communities.