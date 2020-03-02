Indiana Supreme Court to consider hearing the bribery case against Danny Tanoos

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Supreme Court is set to decide whether or not it will hear the bribery case of former Vigo County Schools superintendent Danny Tanoos.
LINK | APPEALS COURT AFFIRMS BRIBERY CHARGES AGAINST FORMER VCSC SUPERINTENDENT DANNY TANOOS
According to online court records, officials transmitted Tanoos's case on Monday.
This means a panel will now consider arguments to accept or deny the transferring of the case to the supreme court.
