Indiana Supreme Court to consider hearing the bribery case against Danny Tanoos

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Supreme Court is set to decide whether or not it will hear the bribery case of former Vigo County Schools superintendent Danny Tanoos.

LINK | APPEALS COURT AFFIRMS BRIBERY CHARGES AGAINST FORMER VCSC SUPERINTENDENT DANNY TANOOS

According to online court records, officials transmitted Tanoos's case on Monday.

This means a panel will now consider arguments to accept or deny the transferring of the case to the supreme court.