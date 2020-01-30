Indiana Supreme Court: Former Knox County Chief Deputy prosecutor committed attorney misconduct

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Supreme Court has issued an opinion stating a former Chief Deputy Prosecutor in Knox County committed attorney misconduct.

The court suspended Joseph Burton from practicing law for 90 days, effective yesterday.

In the opinion, the court said Burton violated the following Indiana Professional Conduct Rules:

1.7(a)(2): Representing a client when there is a concurrent conflict of interest.

8.4(d): Engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.

8.4(e): Stating or implying an ability to improperly influence a government agency or official or to achieve results by means that violate the Rules of Professional Conduct.

The court stated Burton abused his position in an effort to retaliate against a detective. According to the opinion, the detective in question was investigating information provided by another law enforcement agency.

In December of 2017, a woman was facing charges in Greene County when she met with the detective. Indiana State Police told the detective the woman had a sexual relationship with one of the Knox County prosecutors. The woman said she had an "on-and-off again" sexual relationship with Burton for 20 years.

The detective told the woman she should not share their conversation with Burton. In March of 2018, after the woman's conviction, the court records state the woman told Burton about the interview with the detective. At that time, Burton reportedly made an expletive claim retaliating against the detective.

Burton told the woman to supply the Prosecutor's Office with a statement about the interview with the detective, and offered the woman guidance on what to include.

In April of 2018, Knox County Prosecutor, Dirk Carnahan, filed an Employee Misconduct Complaint against the detective after receiving the woman's letter. In March of 2018 and continuing into April, Burton and the woman discussed the possibilities of having the woman's sentence modified and having the woman living with Burton while on home monitoring. Burton talked with the Greene County Prosecutor about this.

The opinion states Burton "retired" from his position as Chief Deputy Prosecutor on April 21, 2018, during the progression of these events.

The opinion states Burton told the woman to tell and future investigators that Burton was her attorney and to direct any inquiries to him. Vincennes Police Department investigators met with the woman in May. The next day, Burton told her not to talk with them again and to write another letter to the Knox County Prosecutor's Office regarding the most recent interview. She sent a letter a few days later.

This story is developing. News 10's Gary Brian will have a live report on First @ Five and News 10 at 6:00.