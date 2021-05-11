Indiana State to get rid of all designated smoking areas by 2022

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is ramping up efforts to make its campus fully smoke-free by 2022.

ISU’s Board of Trustees recently approved changes to the tobacco-free campus policy. Part of that includes removing designated smoking areas on campus.

Katie Lugar is the tobacco-free implementation campus chair for ISU. She says this is all in an effort to become a fully tobacco-free campus.

“One of the best ways we can support people who want a tobacco-free environment, or who are trying to quit, is providing at tobacco-free space,” Lugar said.

ISU will slowly remove designated smoking areas on campus over the next two summers. The last of which will be removed by 2022.

Lugar says ISU isn’t the first campus to make this move. More than 2,500 campuses nationwide are smoke and tobacco-free. She says this will help to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke across campus among other things.

“It also helps to reduce cigarette little across campus. We do see a decrease in cigarette littler and impact on the environment when designated smoking areas are not in place. Those are the kinds of things we are hoping to achieve,” Lugar said.

Lugar says ISU is promoting tobacco cessation resources on campus.