Indiana State University's virtual campus tour

ISU is going virtual when it comes to recruiting future Sycamores.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 10:19 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Future Sycamores are getting a feel of campus a little different this year. It's right from their computer screens. 

ISU has an entire virtual tour of the campus and it's how they are helping students get a feel for their school even in the midst of a pandemic.

Indiana State University officials saw this coming and started working early on what they were going to do for their future.

"Really sitting back and watching this crisis and pandemic unfold and what did this mean for higher education and Indiana State," Jason Trainer, Vice Provost for enrollment management said.

He said they started looking online at virtual tours and online interaction and that's how ISU is working to recruit new students during this pandemic.

"They're really making this decision in just a different way than we've ever really historically asked of them," he said.

Because, for the health and safety of everyone, prospective students can't visit campus like they normally would.

"It's just pushing us to be innovative. We know that students and families see the disadvantage and they can't visit our campus and they see the fear and frustration with all that is going on, but a positive is we have access to them," he said.

Trainer said future students can virtually tour all parts of the campus, set up meetings and talk with advisers, and even get their financial aid questions answered. He said it has the same aspects as a college tour, just from your computer.

"This has never happened before and we're really in uncharted territory and we're still open and we're still very busy. It just looks a little different," Trainer said.

He said the changes don't stop there. They are looking at launching more things to help engage current and future students at Indiana State. 

If you would like to see their virtual tour you can visit their website, here.

