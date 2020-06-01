Clear

Indiana State University's president sends letter to campus community addressing death of George Floyd

The President of Indiana State University is responding to the death of George Floyd and what has happened since then.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 12:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The President of Indiana State University is responding to the death of George Floyd and what has happened since then.

Deborah Curtis sent a letter to the campus community on Monday.

In it, she says ISU supports peaceful protests.

Curtis added that the university's values include taking action to honor diversity.

The university is developing an academic opportunity for students.

See the full letter below.

----------

"Dear Campus Community,

The reaction to the killing of George Floyd has shaken our society and shown that much work is left to be done to live up to our nation’s ideals. Indiana State University joins those opposed to oppression and supports peaceful protest. ISU’s Core Values state that we take action to honor diversity. Therefore, we are engaging academic deans and others to work with faculty to develop an academic opportunity for our students. They will study the root causes of these societal failures and develop strategies to confront them. More than a one-time event, this would be a sustained effort to teach and promote change. We will share more details in the coming weeks

We have also been planning for the Fall semester amid the myriad challenges associated with the COVID-19 Pandemic. We made clear our priorities: doing our very best to help protect the health and safety of our students and employees while fulfilling our educational mission. I am so grateful for all of us working together.

A few weeks ago, we announced our summer phase-in planning, which aligns with the State of Indiana’s “Back on Track” plan. Today, we want to update the campus and the community with some key next steps as we continue our Sycamores Back on Track Phase-In Plan.

Fall Semester

The University will resume on-campus teaching and learning this fall. Provost Mike Licari has been working closely with academic leaders and in consultation with the Faculty Senate on instructional modifications for the fall. ISU will not alter the fall academic calendar approved by the University’s Board of Trustees. As is typical, most classes will be offered face-to-face with some courses being online. Academic leaders and the faculty are working to make adjustments in order to promote social distancing in instructional settings. This includes finding ways to reduce the number of students in classrooms and moving some classes to larger spaces on campus. The end of the fall semester will be modified with Study Week and Finals Week (following Thanksgiving) to be completed online. This revised schedule will allow students to complete the semester without returning to campus following the Thanksgiving Break.

Face Coverings

The University will provide two face coverings to each student, faculty, and staff member this fall. Until further notice, face coverings for students and faculty will be required in instructional spaces including classrooms, laboratories, and studios. The University is expecting use of face coverings in indoor public areas where social distancing is difficult.

Fall Event Planning

In alignment with the Governor’s reopening steps, some events and gatherings can resume after July 4. The University will follow careful mitigation activities for events throughout the fall semester, including limiting attendance at campus events to 25% of venue capacity and capping attendance at 250 at any indoor event other than those at the Hulman Center. Face coverings will be required at most University events. See here for specifics.

Homecoming 2020

Modifications to the 2020 Homecoming will be forthcoming this summer and will be based on recommendations from the Homecoming Committee made after consulting with campus governance groups and community stakeholders including the City of Terre Haute and local business owners. The University’s decisions on Homecoming activities will be informed by the CDC, State Department of Health, and the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The decisions leading to a return to campus have not been easy. This information is subject to change as more guidance becomes available from public health and government officials. What will not change is our commitment to safety and our core educational mission. We cannot stress enough the importance of continuing the four key and common sense practices to minimize risk of infection:

--Cover your face

--Don’t touch your face

--Wash your hands frequently

--Maintain social distancing

I cannot thank you enough for your commitment to Indiana State University. I remind myself each day that ISU has weathered challenging times in the past — wars, economic depression, a 1918 pandemic, and demographic changes impacting enrollments, to name a few. From each challenge, we grow stronger. While these unexpected events associated with COVID-19 are causing hardships and serious health issues, they are also inspiring all of us to be even more innovative in how we work. Our university is strong, and it will continue to be a very special place to learn and work. Together, we will overcome this challenge and move forward with the strength and resilience that defines the Sycamore.

Sincerely,

Deborah J. Curtis, Ph.D.
President"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 34574

Reported Deaths: 2134
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9853578
Lake3616190
Allen161869
Cass15877
Elkhart132228
St. Joseph127434
Hendricks116971
Hamilton115993
Johnson1105108
Madison58659
Porter53928
Bartholomew51135
Clark50441
LaPorte43323
Howard40828
Tippecanoe4023
Jackson3891
Delaware38537
Shelby37322
Hancock33827
Floyd31839
Boone31535
Morgan27724
Vanderburgh2742
Montgomery24117
White2358
Noble23221
Clinton2321
Decatur22431
Grant21122
Dubois1993
Harrison19422
Henry18211
Greene16924
Vigo1698
Dearborn16821
Monroe16612
Warrick16628
Lawrence16324
Miami1401
Putnam1377
Kosciusko1351
Jennings1304
Orange12822
Scott1203
Franklin1108
Ripley1096
Marshall1082
Carroll932
Daviess8816
Steuben832
Wayne825
LaGrange812
Wabash782
Newton7810
Fayette777
Jasper671
Washington521
Jay520
Clay511
Fulton491
Rush472
Randolph473
Pulaski460
Jefferson451
Whitley423
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan361
Owen351
Brown331
Perry330
Wells320
Benton300
Huntington282
Knox280
Tipton251
Blackford252
Crawford240
Fountain212
Switzerland200
Spencer201
Parke180
Gibson172
Posey160
Adams151
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin110
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0167

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 120260

Reported Deaths: 5390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook779253642
Lake8331291
DuPage7707373
Kane6338178
Will5566276
Winnebago225155
McHenry156672
St. Clair113782
Kankakee91045
Kendall79819
Rock Island65824
Champaign6407
Madison58060
Boone45217
DeKalb4164
Sangamon35129
Jackson28610
Randolph2704
Peoria2339
McLean22013
Ogle2063
Stephenson2062
Macon19319
Clinton18617
Union15411
LaSalle15313
Whiteside14013
Iroquois1324
Coles12715
Out of IL1181
Warren1170
Jefferson10116
Knox1000
Grundy982
Monroe9512
McDonough8811
Unassigned850
Lee811
Cass730
Tazewell735
Henry690
Williamson672
Pulaski560
Marion500
Jasper457
Macoupin452
Adams441
Perry410
Vermilion401
Montgomery391
Morgan361
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Ford201
Menard200
Woodford192
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock170
Mercer170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
A warm up on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Washington Catholic High School

Image

Rules of the roadway will be different for Indiana drivers, new hands-free law in place

Image

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 78

Image

Exotic Feline Rescue Center special events canceled

Image

Indiana bowling alleys still closed, business owner prepares

Image

Teen killed in weekend accident remembered at vigil

Image

Duke Energy saving programs

Image

Staying cool this season

Image

Indiana state parks to stay closed

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak