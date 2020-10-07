Indiana State University's president discusses COVID-19, highlights, and challenges in fall address

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University's President is praising Sycamore success while looking to the future.

President Deborah Curtis delivered her annual fall address on Wednesday through a video.

She highlighted a 99 percent placement rate for graduates. These are recent students who went to graduate school or entered the military.

She also acknowledged the challenges the campus faces. That includes deferred enrollment due to COVID-19, as well as impacts from state budget mandates.

Curtis also unveiled priorities of the strategic plan for the next four years.

Those include:

Preparing the workforce

Impacting lives in communities

Ensuring equity and inclusiveness

Increasing institution vitality, sustainability, and performance

Dr. Curtis also said the $50 million Hulman Center renovation project should be wrapped up by next month.