Indiana State University's fall sports called off as MVC announces postponement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fall sports have been called off at Indiana State University due to COVID-19.

That is as the Missouri Valley Conference announced it will postpone all fall sports.

In a release from Indiana State University, it says: "The decision was made by the league’s Presidents and Athletic Directors because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA’s cancellation Thursday of all Division I fall championships.'

In addition to ISU's football team, which was postponed last week, this will also include cross country women's golf, women's soccer, and women's volleyball.

They say there is a possibility the fall sports could be played this upcoming spring.

“Once again, the pandemic is taking away something our student-athletes have worked so hard to prepare for, and it’s heartbreaking,” ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said. “But it is the right decision because our foremost concern is the health and safety of students.”

The MVC says teams will still be allowed to practice, strength training, and team meetings.