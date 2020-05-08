Indiana State University will work with the campus community on summer operation plans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University says the campus community will help in developing summer operation plans.

University leaders met virtually on Friday.

President Deborah Curtis says ISU will engage the campus community in developing phased-in steps.

Most employees are working remotely right now. Curtis says the university will take several steps to enhance safety for their return.

That includes creating barriers between work stations and staggering work schedules.