Indiana State University votes to push back the start of the spring semester, cancel spring break

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Changes are on the way for Indiana State University's spring semester.

On Thursday, the Board of Trustees voted to delay the start of the spring semester by one week.

This means spring classes will start on January 19. Classes will still end on April 30, with finals the following week.

Officials have also voted to cancel spring break for 2021.

These changes aim to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

By delaying the start of classes, officials hope students and staff will self-quarantine before returning to campus.

Getting rid of spring break would eliminate people traveling away from and then back to campus.