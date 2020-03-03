Indiana State University unveils its new athletics logo

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After 32 years - the Indiana State University athletics logo is changing.

The ISU athletic department unveiled its new Sycamores logo on Tuesday.

The design is intended to honor previous logos while modernizing an image for future generations.

The men's and women's basketball teams will debut the new design this week. The logo will be on their warmup shirts for the Missouri Valley Conference tournaments.

The athletic director says the new logo will also be easier to replicate for merchandising.