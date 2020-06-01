Indiana State University to resume on-campus learning this fall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced plans for its fall semester.

The university says it will resume on-campus learning this fall.

ISU will not change its fall academic calendar, however, study week and finals week will be completed online.

Students will not have to return to campus after Thanksgiving.

Most classes will be offered face-to-face, with some courses online, like normal.

University leaders are working together to make adjustments for social distancing.

The university will give two face coverings to each student and staff member.

Learn more about fall campus events here.