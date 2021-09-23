Indiana State University to require COVID-19 vaccine or weekly tests starting next year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students and staff at Indiana State University will soon be required to provide proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or take a weekly test.

It is part of a program ISU will call their Sycamore Community Health Initiative.

The school says the change starts on January 1.

Indiana State University President Dr. Deborah Curtis announced the new mandate on Thursday. The campus announcement goes on to say ISU made its decisions based on CDC guidance and advice from other medical experts.

The school says its goal is to "chart a course to a greater return to normal operations in the coming months ahead."