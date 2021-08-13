Indiana State University students move into the dorms ahead of new school year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University students are preparing for the fall semester to start.

Students continue to move into their dorms on campus.

In an effort to help reduce the risk of COVID-19, the school has offered more move-in times.

The times were open throughout this entire week.

"It's really exciting. ISU is my dream school. My roommate moves in today. I've met a lot of friends and I'm just so excited to start my journey," incoming freshman, Kelcey Ricketts said.

Students will finish moving in on Saturday.