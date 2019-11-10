Clear
Indiana State University students honored for service to a local church

It was part of ISU Day at Northside Community United Methodist Church. Volunteers have been hard at work all semester giving back to the church.

Posted: Nov 10, 2019 9:44 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - 40 students from Indiana State University are being honored for their service to a local church.

Those at the church said they're blessed to have all the extra help.

"A lot of churches could really use younger students to come out and help, and I think that younger students feel better when they do help when they are out in the community. They can learn how to interact with non for profit organizations," said Kristi Cundiff.

Volunteers have done everything from helping in the church's clothing closet, to helping with community events.

