Indiana State University students could face suspension for not following COVID-19 rules

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University students can see suspension if they fail to follow COVID-19 rules.

Officials at the university say they are away of students taking part in off-campus activites.

According to ISU, any students engaging in parties or large gatherings will be held accountable to the code of student conduct. ISU told students these activities increase the likelihood of getting the virus.

Students are required to wear face coverings inside all campus buildings, and outside where social distancing isn't possible. Students are required to fill out a daily health assessment.

ISU students may not attend large gatherings of 25 or more people. Student organizations can not host gatherings larger than 25 people either.