Indiana State University students and staff react to how the first few weeks are going

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Between hybrid classes, mask mandates, and no large gatherings college looks a lot different this year.

University and health officials say that's to make sure everyone stays safe.

Ajanae Walker and Tori Collins are freshmen at Indiana State University. Both Walker and Collins said this year is not what they expected.

"It's not really the college experience I was expecting, obviously. I was a little more excited about hands-on. Not really what we're getting. But I am grateful that we actually do get to stay on campus for the little bit of time we do get," Walker said.

"I prefer to be in class because I'm a hands-on learner. So, I like to actually see the teacher and if I have a question I just raise my hand it's not the same on zoom," Collins said.

For staff who have been around for years, it's not what they expected either.

"Faculty are having to adapt. Faculty and students are having to adapt to that blended environment," Caroline Mallory, Dean for the College of Health and Human Services at ISU said. " I speak to our faculty on a pretty regular basis and I would say in many respects it's going well, but of course there are day-to-day challenges."

Challenges like technology not cooperating, confusion from students about if they are meant to be in class or online that day, and communicating with masks on.

Mallory said a lot of her instructors have opted to wear face shields instead. She said that's so students can hear better, especially on the zoom calls.

Right now, Walker said she's grateful she gets a little taste of the college experience.

"We already had to end high school off like this then we had to come into college with it as well. It's kinda I mean it's a burden," She said. "Again I'm thankful for the opportunities we do have,"

As of right now, ISU will continue what they're doing until Thanksgiving Break. They plan to end all in-person classes after break. With the exception of labs, clinical, and that type of instruction.

Officials say they are working with the local health department as well.