Clear

Indiana State University set to host vigil for slain journalist, and ISU grad Jamal Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi graduated from Indiana State University in 1983 where he received a business administration degree.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 1:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Jamal Khashoggi graduated from Indiana State University in 1983 where he received a business administration degree.

A vigil is planned for Wednesday night on ISU's campus.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. at Dede Plaza, near the fountain.

LINK | SAUDI CROWN PRINCE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR ISU GRAD, JAMAL KHASHOGGI'S DEATH

Next Friday, Indiana State Univesity will posthumously award Kashoggi a distinguished alumni award.

Khashoggi was a journalist and U.S. resident. He was last seen alive entering the Saudi consulate to pick up marriage papers.

Agents of the Saudi government reportedly killed him and dismembered his body, which has never been found.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
One Last Warm Day
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Wabash Valley Art & Wine Festival Saturday Palestine, Illinois

Image

Investigation underway after E-Cig with THC found in Parke County middle school

Image

Mayoral forum works to educate public ahead of November election - Morning Show

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, and breezy. High: 89°

Image

Washington boys soccer

Image

South Knox soccer

Image

Sullivan Night Out brings first responders together with the community

Image

Terre Haute Police Department wins annual Brown versus Blue' basketball game

Image

Crews finish long-term Rockville street project

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say