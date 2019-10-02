Indiana State University set to host vigil for slain journalist, and ISU grad Jamal Khashoggi

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Jamal Khashoggi graduated from Indiana State University in 1983 where he received a business administration degree.

A vigil is planned for Wednesday night on ISU's campus.

It starts at 7:30 p.m. at Dede Plaza, near the fountain.

Next Friday, Indiana State Univesity will posthumously award Kashoggi a distinguished alumni award.

Khashoggi was a journalist and U.S. resident. He was last seen alive entering the Saudi consulate to pick up marriage papers.

Agents of the Saudi government reportedly killed him and dismembered his body, which has never been found.