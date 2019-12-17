Clear
Indiana State University senior finishes preliminary competition for Miss America pageant

An Indiana State University student finished the preliminary competition for the Miss America pageant.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

On Monday, ISU Senior Tiarra Taylor sang in 'You Will Be Found' during the talent competition in Connecticut.

“She thought her voice sounded a little raspy, but I said it brought tears to everyone’s eyes, especially those of us who know how hard she’s practiced,” said Freda Luers, ISU’s director of campus life, who’s at the event and spoke with Taylor. “You could feel the emotion building in the audience as she was singing. I think they were moved.”

The finals will take place on Thursday.

Taylor won the Miss Indiana pageant in May.

