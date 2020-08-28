Indiana State University see's retention rates rise, despite enrollment being down

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University has seen enrollment decline, but this isn’t news to them. What they are focused on is keeping their retention rate.

In March, they predicted a three percent decline going into the 2020-2021 school year. Currently, they sit at a six percent decline. While COVID-19 plays a factor, there are two other variables that contributed to this.

One of the factors being that ISU has an increased focus on getting students out in four years. This means they have shifted their thinking from how many students are enrolled in the school, to what they can do to get students to graduate.

That in combination with being extremely intentional of admitting students is why the university’s enrollment is down.

While there may be a decline in enrollment Jason Trainer, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management at ISU, said the school is creating new programs to offer current, and future students.

Trainer said, “We’re interested in creating new programs, new degree offerings, bringing those in a new format to the market. And hopefully, just serve the general community in a stronger way.”

Trainer said ISU is more focused on getting students to walk across the stage with a degree.

While enrollment has declined, the retention rate at ISU has not. In fact, the retention rate at Indiana State University this year has increased.

The school announced they have surpassed their one-year retention rate by four percent. They were hoping to reach that goal by the 2023 school year.

Jason Trainer said this is all due in part to constant communication with families and students. Trainer said students don’t just choose the school, they also choose the community as well.

He said this is a very big accomplishment for them. While they are currently enjoying this accomplishment they are still looking towards the future. He said, ”This was a stretch hold for us. And we’re really, really, really excited to take this moment in. But I think even to say, ‘okay what’s next, what could we do in three years. Could we go, how high could we go?”