Indiana State University sees an increase in reported on-campus rape, according to yearly report

According to the ISU's Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, the school saw an increase from six reported cases of rape in 2017 to 21 reported cases in 2018.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 2:20 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University saw an increase in reported sexual violence on its campus in 2018 versus the two years before.

The report notes that 10 of the 21 cases involved one victim and one suspect over the course of two weeks. Both were students when the allegations were made. The suspect is no longer an Indiana State University student.

ISU says an emphasis on reporting sexual violence is part of the reason the school is seeing an uptick in reports.

“The system is working. Still, it’s well established that most sexual assaults are not reported to police,” ISU Police Chief Joe Newport said. “We remain committed to supporting survivors of sexual violence and to keeping our campus safe.”

There was also a rise in liquor and drug law violations, for both disciplinary referrals and arrests.

There were four arrests for weapons law violations.

You can see the full report here. The crime statistics start on page 68 of the report.

