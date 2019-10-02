Indiana State University remembers Jamal Khashoggi

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's been 1 year since Indiana State University graduate and journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed.

"It shouldn't be something tragic we should be happy that he was strong to do what he wanted and what he loved," Crystal Mikhail, senior communications major at ISU said.

Wednesday night ISU students, staff and other community members gathered on the campus for a candlelight vigil in honor of Khashoggi.

"He left ISU and took up space in the world in a very important way," Lori Henson, Instructor of Journalism for ISU said.

"It's a tragic event but he told his story and he was heard and with that, I feel like he inspired so many people and the ISU community," Mikhail said.

She was one of the many ISU students at the vigil Wednesday night. As a communications major, she said it's important for her to support things like this.

"I want to be able to have people not be afraid to tell their story and to not think that this should stop them," she said. "It should be something to inspire them to keep on telling what they want to tell."

Next Friday, Oct. 11th, Indiana State will continue to honor Khashoggi. The university will be awarding him with the distinguished alumni award.

Saudi officials are still investigating who is responsible for Khashoggi's killing. 11 people are currently being tried in his murder.