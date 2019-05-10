Clear

Indiana State University prepares for 2019 graduation

Indiana State University is preparing for its 2019 graduation ceremonies on Saturday.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 11:55 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State University will see off the graduation class of 2019 Saturday.

One of speakers wants those Sycamores to chase their dreams. Mike Hatton is the Alumni Speaker at both ceremonies. He was a radio/television/film major, and he graduated in 2002.

Hatton had a role in the Oscar-winning film “Green Book.” He also worked at WTHI-TV. Hatton had a career goal to be a news anchor for a time, but then changed his focus to being a movie actor. He says he remembers what it was like to sit nervously at his own graduation ceremony, awaiting what the future held. He met with media Friday, ahead of his speech.

"I was honored to be asked and am excited to come back to speak and inspire the graduates," Hatton previously told Indiana State University. "Terre Haute and State were a huge part of my life and I feel like I owe it to the students and faculty to come back and talk about my experiences with them."

The first commencement ceremony on Saturday starts at 10:00 a.m., and the second ceremony beings at 3:00 p.m. The ceremonies will be streamed online.

There are a few changes from past ceremonies at Hulman Center due to on-going renovations. According to the University, attendees should use the west, south and east entrances to the facility. People who use a wheelchair or have mobility limitations should enter through the west and south doors. Cherry Street is designated as the handicapped-accessible drop-off and pick-up location.

