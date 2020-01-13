Clear
Indiana State University is the only college in Indiana to receive national award

Indiana State University is 1 of 27 colleges to receive a national honor highlighting their diversity and student affairs.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) -- Indiana state university has received a national honor, it has been selected as one of "The most promising places to work in student affairs"

ISU was 1 of 27 schools across the country and the only one in Indiana to receive this honor.  The honor comes from an annual survey done by Diverse: issues in higher education It looks at workplace diversity, staffing practices, and the work environment.

The interim vice president of student affairs said the university's diversity makes them stronger and helps make ISU and Terre Haute a great place to work and live.

He said the staff is made up of people from the Terre Haute community, but also from all over the country and world.

Students said this award solidifies the fact that Indiana State feels like home to many.

"It is important for students to feel like they are at home and when you can do that, whether you're a small community or even when you're a large college campus, I think that's going to ultimately benefit your students," Jason Collins, diversity and inclusion for the Student Government Association said. "Always make sure that this can be a home away from home and that they can feel comfortable and they have the ability to adapt as much as they can "

The university will get the award at the American college personnel association conference in March.

