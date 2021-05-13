Indiana State University lifts mask mandate

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) -- Today, the CDC made a huge announcement saying fully vaccinated people will not need to wear a mask indoors in most cases. One local university is now responding to today's announcement.



In a campus-wide announcement released earlier this evening, officials say all students and staff who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask. The CDC considers people fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose. However, those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must continue wearing masks on campus grounds. Staff says this is one step closer to a normal campus life.

"We are following what the CDC said for people who are fully vaccinated," Mark Alesia, Director of University Communication, said. "We are encouraging everyone else to get vaccinated because that's going to help us get back to normal at ISU."

Staff at the university did not say how the school is going to enforce these new guidelines. Additionally, this is the first university to make an announcement based on the new guidelines.