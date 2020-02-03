Indiana State University kicks-off Black History Month with student performances and special guest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - February is Black History Month and Indiana State University has a variety of events planned for students.

The first event kicked-off on Monday. Audience members had the chance to watch a variety of student performances.

They also got to hear from Carolyn Mosby. She shared a message about the importance of legacies.

She's the author of the book "Unflappable." Mosby is also an ISU alumna.

We talked with a student who said this month is about education and celebration.

"With black history, there's a lot of struggle...but I think one thing that's not celebrated enough is the strength and the inspirations that we have had given to people. You know, the accomplishments we've had. To celebrate all that today is something I'm looking forward to," Nijah Smith said.

You find a full list of events here.