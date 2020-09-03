Indiana State University issues a moratorium on Greek activities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials at Indiana State University have issued a moratorium on Greek activities at the school.

ISU's Vice President for Student Affairs says "a disproportionate number of students in Greek organizations are in isolation and quarantine because of COVID-19."

Indiana State University's COVID-19 numbers Students Isolating On-Campus with COVID-19: 14

Students Isolating Off-Campus with COVID-19: 66

Employees Isolating with COVID-19: 7 This list includes students and staff who might not necessarily have COVID-19 but have been in close contact with someone who does. Students Quarantining On-Campus: 29

Students Quarantining Off-Campus: 162

Employees Quarantining: 16 Source

School leaders will reassess the moratorium on a weekly basis based on information from the health department.

In-person things like organizational operations, meetings, educational sessions, training, and social events or gatherings, regardless of size are banned right now. Indiana State University says virtual recruiting is included in the moratorium.

