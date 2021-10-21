Indiana State University is offering ways to keep students safe during homecoming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University is looking to keep students and alumni safe.

It comes as many will be taking part in Homecoming celebrations on Saturday, October 23rd.

SoberRide is a free shuttle service that will operate from 11 until 6 in the evening.

The Shuttle will drop off passengers at Memorial Stadium and ISU’s campus, with several pick-up locations.

Designated Walkers will also be out, keeping an eye on their peers.

Designated Walkers are sober volunteers and make sure students are safe as they participate in Homecoming Festivities.

Here are the SoberRide pick-up and dropoff locations:

From ISU to Memorial Stadium

• Saratoga, 5th and Wabash Ave

• Verve, 7th and Wabash Ave

• 9th and Wabash south side of Wabash Ave Across from Terminal

• 14th and Wabash

• 18th and Wabash Ave

• Auto Zone, 2301 Wabash Ave

From Memorial Stadium to ISU

• Memorial Stadium, 3300 Wabash Ave.

• 2940 Wabash Ave

• 20th and Wabash Ave

• Sonka’s 14th and Wabash Ave

• 9th and Wabash on 9th Street

DROP OFF/PICK UP LOCATIONS

• Memorial Stadium, 3300 Wabash Ave.

• 6th and Elm University Village

• ISU Lincoln Quad at 5th and Tippecanoe Street

• ISU Lot 11 on 5th Street (south of Spruce Street)

• ISU 5th and Chestnut Street