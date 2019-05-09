Clear

Indiana State University is in need of mental health counselors and students are stepping up to make it known

Indiana State University is currently understaffed in the mental health department. Students voiced concerns about the lack of counselors. Student government leaders heard their concerns and decided to enact the "#changingmindz" initiative.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- May is mental health awareness month and many experts say there is a major shortage for mental health professionals.

Indiana State University is experiencing the shortage firsthand.

College life can be stressful in many ways, such as living away from home, academic anxiety and finances but mental health is one stressor that is often overlooked.

Thursday morning News 10 spoke with several people on campus and students told us that there are simply not enough counselors to go around.

In fact.. several students mentioned the inconvenience of making an appointment and shared it often takes weeks before seeing a professional. 

Student government leaders have been working to address the increased need.

The SGA's initiative would require students to pay a $75 dollar health and wellness fee and the funds would go directly toward hiring more staff and creating a training program for students.

News 10 first mentioned this program back in 2018 and now the initiative has progressed to the board of trustees. 

Students told us they are anxious to see it come to life.

For ISU student, Ashleigh Stem, it's a matter of knowing her friends are getting the help they need without having to wait.

"When someone needs help they need help immediately and having them wait is very difficult and could be a life or death situation for these students," said Stem.

SGA president, Stephen Lamb, shared the message behind the initiate and expresses that it would impact every student.

"Every student on this campus has a friend or a family member or a classmate or a roommate who has some sort of need for mental health services and if they don't get access to that kind of health care then someone else's mental health might in some way shape or form negatively impact your experience," said Lamb.

Lamb told us the initiative is currently awaiting the approval and could go into effect in 2020.

