Indiana State University hosts wreath ceremony for Veterans Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University hosted a special Veterans Day ceremony on Monday.
It was a wreath ceremony put on by members of the ROTC.
President Deborah Curtis, along with veterans themselves, spoke at the presentation.
An empty table was set up to honor those who are still missing from their time deployed.
