Indiana State University hosts virtual graduation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Doctor Deborah Curtis President of Indiana State University spoke to the graduating class of 2020.
"These challenges will end, but your next journey is just beginning," said Curtis.
2,050 students were able to take part in a virtual ceremony Saturday afternoon.
It included speeches from two students as well.
Students are encouraged to use the hashtag State 2020 Grad to share pictures from their celebrations at home.
