Indiana State University hosts its first child wellness conference

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University hosted the inaugural 'Connecting the Dots for Child and Youth Wellness Conference' on Tuesday.

It focused on how to deal with children's trauma.

Organizers say this is in response to what they are hearing from teachers and school professionals.

They say students and parents are showing behaviors in classrooms they've never seen before.

The university brought in expert Dr. Mary Zortman Cohen from Boston Public Schools as the keynote speaker.