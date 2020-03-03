Indiana State University hosts Human Rights Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday - students had the opportunity to take a deeper look at human rights.

Civil disobedience, racial terrorism, and human trafficking were only a few of the topics covered at ISUs Human Rights Day.

The event gave people a chance to hear stories of people and their fight for human rights.

Sister Barbara Battista spoke about her protest that led to the arrest of 70 people in Washington D.C.

LINK | WABASH VALLEY NUN APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY DURING A WASHINGTON D.C. DETENTION CENTER PROTEST

Her group was protesting the treatment of immigrant children at the US-Mexico border. She says actions were necessary to make progress.

"I want the young persons to know that the act of civil disobedience is alive and well and sometimes it's what is absolutely needed to raise awareness and to make unjust laws go away - and to create more justice," Battista said.

Other sessions talked about indigenous people, waste management, and children's rights.