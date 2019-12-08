Indiana State University hosts Holiday Concert

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are spreading some holiday cheer.
The ISU School of Music presented it's Holiday Concert Sunday afternoon.
The program featured the ISU Women's Choir, University Chorale and Sycamore Singers.
Organizers said it's a great way to wrap up the opening weekend of the holiday season.
