Indiana State University hosting honors program for high school students

Students are getting a glimpse into life as a college student.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 7:07 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local high school students received a sneak peek into the life of a college student.

Indiana State University is hosting its Summer Honors Program. It allows students to explore their academic interests, meet new people, and earn university credit.

Faculty at the university teach a variety of seminars, ranging from aviation, to business, and beyond. 

"Obviously the ideal picture is for students to come to the program, enjoy their experience, and then come back as full time students in the future," said Tommy Lynch, an Admissions Counselor at Indiana State University.

According to the university, more than 14,000 high school students have completed seminars, earned credit, and jump-started their college education during the 49-year history of the Summer Honors Progrom.

