Indiana State University homecoming festivities: Changes to the tradition to keep you safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's the start of a big weekend in Terre Haute. Homecoming continues Friday at Indiana State University.

This year, old traditions will come with new changes.

Law enforcement tells us that there will be a heavier police presence. This is due to fights occurring in previous years.

ISU police, THPD, and the Sheriff's department will all be in attendance.

Assistant Chief of ISU Police, Michele Barrett, tells us this initiative is a partnership with law enforcement and the community.

"It's support from our fellow law enforcement officers, the community, and ISU kind of all coming together just tackling this issue and trying to solve the problem in keeping all of our students safe," said Barrett.

Tailgating will be on the west side and free parking will be on the east side of the stadium. To access the lot, you can enter off of Wabash and 34th street.

No glass bottles will be allowed in tailgating areas. Once the game begins tailgating will be closed and will reopen for one hour after the game.

'Sober Ride' is a free bus service that will be available to anyone who has consumed too much alcohol or just needs a ride. 3 different buses will be running starting at 11 a.m.

Sober Ride stops from ISU to Memorial Stadium (pick up locations only):

• Saratoga, 5th and Wabash Ave

• Verve, 7th and Wabash Ave

• 9th and Wabash south side of Wabash Ave Across from Terminal

• 14th and Wabash

• 18th and Wabash Ave

• Auto Zone, 2301 Wabash Ave

Sober Ride stops from Memorial Stadium to ISU (pick up locations only):

• Memorial Stadium, 3300 Wabash Ave.

• 2940 Wabash Ave

• 20th and Wabash Ave

• Sonka’s 14th and Wabash Ave

• 9th and Wabash on 9th Street

Sober Ride Drop Off Locations

• Memorial Stadium, 3300 Wabash Ave.

• 6th and Elm University Village

• ISU Lincoln Quad at 5th and Tippecanoe Street

• ISU Lot 11 on 5th Street (south of Spruce Street)

• ISU 5th and Chestnut Street

These services are provided because we know it's common for students to partake in drinking during the walk. The Terre Haute Police Department advises you to avoid driving, try to get a ride home, and don't drink more than you can handle.

"So we want to just kind of concentrate on safety, maybe less alcohol consumption, more enjoying the football game which is what homecoming is supposed to be all about," said Barrett.