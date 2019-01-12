Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Indiana State University helping displaced students

After an apartment fire Friday, Indiana State is stepping up to help.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Photo Gallery 1 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University is offering help to students displaced after an apartment fire Friday.

It happened at Sycamore Place Apartments.

Fire officials say 6 of the 14 apartments were damaged in the electrical fire.

Sadly, a puppy also died.

ISU is trying to help.

Students can go to the residential life office, or contact the Dean of students to find a temporary home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Dangerous travel conditions continue tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

Image

Tips to travel safely

Image

The snowplows are out in force

Image

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman with downtown conditions

Image

Government sticks to Fennell payment findings

Image

Segment three In The Paint

Image

Segment two In The Paint

Image

Segment One In The Paint

Image

A Winter Storm Warning, Brady Harp has the forecast

Image

Knox County Helping His Hands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana