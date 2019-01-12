Indiana State University helping displaced students

Photo Gallery 1 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Indiana State University is offering help to students displaced after an apartment fire Friday.
It happened at Sycamore Place Apartments.
Fire officials say 6 of the 14 apartments were damaged in the electrical fire.
Sadly, a puppy also died.
ISU is trying to help.
Students can go to the residential life office, or contact the Dean of students to find a temporary home.
