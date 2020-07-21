Indiana State University face-covering mandate to start later this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute university has issued a face-covering mandate set to start later this week.

Starting Wednesday, anyone who enters an Indiana State University building will need to wear a mask.

University officials say there will be a few exceptions to the rule.

Those include people in private offices, residence hall rooms, while sitting and eating or drinking in a dining area, and exercising in the Student Recreation Center or Sports Performance Center. Other exceptions will apply to Intercollegiate Athletics and some instructional and co-curricular experiences.

Face coverings will be needed when entering and exiting dining areas and waiting for food. Students will also need coverings in residence hall pod bathrooms - unless they are showering. SRC showers are closed.

All students, faculty, and staff will receive two masks from Indiana State University.