Cold weather causes Indiana State University to close campus for the first time since 2014

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Several schools across the valley are closed due to weather.

That includes Indiana State University.

The university sent an email out Tuesday afternoon canceling all classes for the evening and all day Wednesday.

Miranda Morales is a graduate student at ISU.

She said she was very excited when she got the email saying her classes were canceled.

Her top concern was safety for herself and other classmates.

"As a student, I walk to class as you can see. I was really nervous about the extreme cold, the dangers of it so it was up in the air. Ok why they need to close the school, it's for our safety. I don't want to be out here, so I was very happy to hear that it was closed," said Morales.

Morales teaches a class of undergraduate students.

She said she was concerned for their safety out in the elements.

"I teach the younger students so undergraduates, so many of them probably live in the dorms here on campus and they wouldn't be able to ride to class, so they would have to endure walking which is dangerous," said Morales.

It's not just the students out walking that Morales is concerned about.

"As well as car concerns. Some people don't live very close to here, so they have to make that commute. Their cars might not even start so with the extreme cold," said Morales.

Like many other students, Morales already has plans for how she'll be spending her day out of the classroom.

"As a college student, I'm going to sleep. I'm going to enjoy it. Probably watch some Netflix, and then maybe catch up on the work I should've been doing," said Morales.

The last time ISU closed campus was back in 2014.

Classes are scheduled to resume again Thursday morning at eight.