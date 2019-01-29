Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cold weather causes Indiana State University to close campus for the first time since 2014

Indiana State University made the decision to close campus for the first time since they canceled back in 2014.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Several schools across the valley are closed due to weather. 

That includes Indiana State University.

The university sent an email out Tuesday afternoon canceling all classes for the evening and all day Wednesday.

Miranda Morales is a graduate student at ISU.

She said she was very excited when she got the email saying her classes were canceled.

Her top concern was safety for herself and other classmates.

"As a student, I walk to class as you can see. I was really nervous about the extreme cold, the dangers of it so it was up in the air. Ok why they need to close the school, it's for our safety. I don't want to be out here, so I was very happy to hear that it was closed," said Morales.

Morales teaches a class of undergraduate students.

She said she was concerned for their safety out in the elements.

"I teach the younger students so undergraduates, so many of them probably live in the dorms here on campus and they wouldn't be able to ride to class, so they would have to endure walking which is dangerous," said Morales.

It's not just the students out walking that Morales is concerned about.

"As well as car concerns. Some people don't live very close to here, so they have to make that commute. Their cars might not even start so with the extreme cold," said Morales.

Like many other students, Morales already has plans for how she'll be spending her day out of the classroom.

"As a college student, I'm going to sleep. I'm going to enjoy it. Probably watch some Netflix, and then maybe catch up on the work I should've been doing," said Morales.

The last time ISU closed campus was back in 2014.

Classes are scheduled to resume again Thursday morning at eight.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Robinson
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -7°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Rockville
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -15°
Casey
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -14°
Brazil
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -15°
Marshall
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -15°
WIND CHILL WARNING
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

Cold weather causes Indiana State University to close campus for the first time since 2014

Image

THN Girls

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

Kevin explains the dangers wind chill temperatures

Image

Copper Bar renovations

Image

Classes canceled at ISU

Image

Local pizza drivers talk about being in the extreme cold

Image

Opioid workplace strategy

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies