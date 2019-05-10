Clear

Indiana State University changes SAT/ACT admissions policy

In many cases, students will no longer have to submit SAT/SAT scores as part of the admissions process.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 4:12 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students will soon have the option whether or not to submit college-readiness test scores at Indiana State University as part of the admissions process.

On Friday, the Board of Trustees approved an admissions policy change. Starting with the 2021-2022 academic year, freshman applicants younger than 21 years old and transfers who have completed fewer than 24 transferable credits won't have to submit their scores for the SAT or ACT.

“Test-optional admissions criteria are increasingly the standard for both colleges and universities of similar size and mission as ISU and flagship institutions,” said Mike Licari, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Indiana State. “Making test scores optional at Indiana State removes what can be an obstacle for many of the students we are proud to serve.”

However, the SAT or ACT will still be required for certain merit-based scholarships and for students seeking advanced placement in English and math courses. Applicants with a high school GPA below 2.5 will also be required to submit SAT and ACT scores, along with other requirements for conditional admission.

“A student’s high school GPA is the best initial predictor of success at college,” said Jason Trainer, vice provost for enrollment management at Indiana State. “We’ve long considered the whole student at Indiana State, and this change will allow for faster admissions decisions so we can focus on interacting with admitted students and providing the best service possible.”

