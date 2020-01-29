Clear
Indiana State University celebrates its Founders Day

Indiana State University is celebrating its past, present, and future.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 5:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is celebrating its past, present, and future.

The Founders Day Program happened on Wednesday afternoon. School leaders announced a goal to help build an even stronger future.

It's for the upcoming 'Give to Blue Day.'

Organizers hope to get 1,865 donors. That goal number is based on the university's founding year.

Give to Blue Day is happening on March 11. It's a 24-hour fundraising campaign.

