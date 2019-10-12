Indiana State University celebrates homecoming with annual parade

Photo Gallery 18 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many are celebrating Indiana State University's homecoming this weekend!
Crowds gathered in downtown Terre Haute for the annual blue and white homecoming parade Saturday morning.
There were several groups and organizations in the parade, including some of the News 10 crew!
This was one of the events that led up to the big game.
