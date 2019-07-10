Indiana State University celebrates a decade of fitness on campus

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is celebrating 10 years of fitness on campus.
On this day 10 years ago, the student recreation center opened on campus.
On Wednesday, those at the rec got the chance to enjoy some treats and enter to win some giveaway baskets as a celebration.
Organizers said they're grateful to see the improvements they've made in the last decade and are looking toward the future.
"We're always trying to make improvements and do new things and try new things. You know it's always fun when people see it for the first time, and they're just surprised at what a really nice facility is and how much fun it is to be here," said Theresa Ortega, who works at ISU.
Another celebration is planned for the fall when students get back on campus.
