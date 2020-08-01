Indiana State University cancels their homecoming event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- COVID-19 has made some major changes in our lives. We are always thinking about the future and when we can return to a new sense of normal. Indiana State University did just that today. In order to keep people safe, they have canceled their homecoming activities.

Normally during homecoming, the Tent City event would be filling Memorial Stadium. You would also see people lined up on the street enjoying the Blue and White Parade.

This year in 2020, the ISU board of trustees made the decision to cancel those events due to the pandemic.

They canceled activities due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The school is closely following the guidelines set in place by the center of disease control which says to limit the number of mass gatherings.

The board said this will help limit the people coming in from out of town that could possibly bring the disease back to us, and this will make sure everyone is staying protected.

The campus governance unit, the alumni board, and the mayor of Terre Haute, Duke Bennett are all in support of the change.

President Curtis says the decision was not easy and this was something she never thought she'd have to say.

Curtis says, "It's never a statement a president ever wants to make. But I assure you and convince you that we will be very diligent in planning for an even better homecoming fall of 2021.

Although the homecoming events are still canceled this stadium will not be empty. The homecoming football game, as of now, is still scheduled as planned against Missouri state.

The game is scheduled for October 24th.