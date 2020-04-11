Clear

Indiana State University cancels summer camp events

Summer camps for athletics and the community school of arts have been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 10:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If canceling school hasn't been hard enough on kids, now the coronavirus is causing summer plans to be scrapped as well.

The Indiana State University campus has been empty for weeks, and it will stay that way into the summer.

It's disappointing news, and the cancellations mean students will miss out on yet another fun learning experience.

"As much as we value opening our beautiful campus to the community, we only want to do that if we can make sure everyone is safe. You could convene in camps that could have 80 children, and it just doesn't seem like a viable option for this summer," said Dr. Nancy Rogers.

You can look for creative projects you can do at home by visiting the community school of arts Facebook page.

Organizers said they're working on a plan for the fall.

