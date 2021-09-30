Indiana State University announces grand marshal for its homecoming parade

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced who the grand marshal of the Blue and White Homecoming Parade will be.

Three-time Paralympic Medal winner, Noah Malone, will take up the role.

Malone is an ISU sophomore and recently completed in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics as a sprinter.

The grand marshal is the ceremonial leader of the parade,

If you want to watch, the ISU Homecoming parade happens on October 23.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. at Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue. It goes west on Wabash to Fifth Street, then north on Fifth Street to Chestnut Street.