TERER HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced a competition date for a major renovation project.
On Tuesday, ISU tweeted the Hulman Center renovation would be wrapped up by November.
LINK | PHOTOS: AN INSIDE LOOK AT HULMAN CENTER RENOVATIONS
Hanning Construction was awarded the $42.8 million contract in November 2018.
Improvements include replacing outdated mechanical and electrical systems, exterior metal panels, curtain walls, updating safety systems, and adding a second - larger elevator.
The Hulman Center first opened in 1973.
Related Content
- Indiana State University announces completion date for Hulman Center renovation
- Hulman Center renovations could start soon
- Hulman Center renovations in full swing
- South Knox renovations near completion
- Hulman Center renovation bids coming in higher than expected
- Local construction company wins Hulman Center renovation bid
- Photos: An inside look at Hulman Center renovations
- Hulman Center renovation project stays on schedule and budget
- Indiana State University building will soon undergo renovations
- Renovations nearly complete at Fowler Park Beach
Scroll for more content...