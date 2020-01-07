Indiana State University announces completion date for Hulman Center renovation

TERER HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University has announced a competition date for a major renovation project.

On Tuesday, ISU tweeted the Hulman Center renovation would be wrapped up by November.

Hanning Construction was awarded the $42.8 million contract in November 2018.

Improvements include replacing outdated mechanical and electrical systems, exterior metal panels, curtain walls, updating safety systems, and adding a second - larger elevator.

The Hulman Center first opened in 1973.