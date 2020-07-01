Indiana State University announces changes for fall

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Housing changes are ahead for Indiana State University this fall. The changes are all due to COVID-19 and keeping students safe.

University officials released arrival, housing, and dining changes.

ARRIVAL

Arrival will happen over several days. All students will be required to sign-up for a check-in appointment. Arrival details will be sent out in mid-July.

HOUSING

Single-rooms have been identified for new and returning students, and those students living with chronic illnesses. Students living in communities will have bathrooms assigned to them. The common areas, like lounges and laundry rooms, will have limited capacity.

DINING

There will be sanitation procedures, signage reinforcing social distancing, no self-service stations, and adjustments to seating in dining halls.