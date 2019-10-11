Indiana State University Lincoln Quad will close at end of Spring semester

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Lincoln Quad residence hall complex has been on campus for decades! Now, the school is planning to tear down the dorm complex.

Late this afternoon, the ISU board of trustee's approved demolishing the Lincoln Quad. By the end of the spring 2020 semester, the university will close the doors to the complex for good.

The north part of the building has already been closed off.

That's because it's aging and becoming harder to maintain. The nearly 800-bed complex was built in 1969.

It has been housing, feeding and being a general hang out area for students at ISU for years!

Indiana state administration recommended the complex be closed at the end of the spring semester, and then be torn down.

Jonathan Rice is a senior at Indiana State University. He lived in Lincoln Quad for 2 years.

He said he's okay if the complex is torn down, but does not want to see that area sit empty.

"I did have good memories but I think that if you put something else in place of it it'd be a great thing," Rice said. "But I wouldn't just want to see some space where the quads used to be you know. I'd like you to utilize that space to give people another to maybe feel safe and just you know have some more good memories."

The board is discussing what will replace the building. One official said it could be some extra parking and a green space area.

RIce said he has a challenge for the school.

"I challenge the institute to really look at what is a need and look at actually what's wanted on this campus and find some kind of common ground between the two," he said. "Not just the predominant culture but look at everybody take everybody's opinions into consideration and see what we can do."

Officials said there is no timeline right now when the demolition of the school will start.

Trustees also said because of the recent construction of other residence halls, there will be no concerns over where incoming students will stay.